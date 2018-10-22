Pentagon Sends No Additional Troops to US-Mexico Border Over Refugees Caravan

"We have not received any guidance on any additional support required, but we certainly remain postured," Manning said, as quoted by Inside Defense.
In a series of tweets earlier on Monday, President Donald Trump said he had alerted the US military and Customs and Border Protection of a national emergency after Mexico was unable to stop the caravan.
The caravan, which the United Nations has said is made up of more than 7,200 Central Americans, has crossed into Mexico en route toward the US border, where the migrants hope to gain asylum.
