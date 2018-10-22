Pentagon Sends No Additional Troops to US-Mexico Border Over Refugees Caravan

WASHINGTON (Sputnik) - The United States has not sent additional troops to its border with Mexico, Pentagon spokesperson Col. Rob Manning told reporters on Monday, just hours after President Donald Trump said he had alerted the military that a caravan of refugees poses a national emergency.

"We have not received any guidance on any additional support required, but we certainly remain postured," Manning said, as quoted by Inside Defense.

Manning confirmed that 2,100 National Guard troops are already stationed along the southern US border, the report said.

In a series of tweets earlier on Monday, President Donald Trump said he had alerted the US military and Customs and Border Protection of a national emergency after Mexico was unable to stop the caravan.

The caravan, which the United Nations has said is made up of more than 7,200 Central Americans, has crossed into Mexico en route toward the US border, where the migrants hope to gain asylum.

