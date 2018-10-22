Many US Lawmakers Will Support Trump Withdrawing US From INF Treaty - Rubio

"Russia continues to blatantly cheat on the Intermediate-Range Nuclear Forces (INF) Treaty,' Rubio said via Twitter. "Worse, we are now dangerously disadvantaged in Asia because China isn't bound by this US-Russia agreement’s limits. If POTUS [president of the United States] withdraws from the treaty, I and many others will support him."
The INF Treaty has an unlimited duration and each side can terminate it by providing compelling evidence to substantiate its decision.
On Sunday, Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Sergey Ryabkov said the United States has been breaching the treaty for years and has no reasons to accuse Russia of violating the agreement. Ryabkov added that a withdrawal would benefit certain political actors in the United States who want to continue acting in violation of the INF Treaty.
