22 October 2018
    U.S. President Donald Trump speaks during a Make America Great Again rally in Richmond, Kentucky, U.S., October 13, 2018

    Trump Approval Rating Excels Obama’s Midterm Rating in 2010, Poll Reveals

    © REUTERS / Joshua Roberts
    US
    US President Donald Trump’s approval rating prior to the November 2018 midterm elections exceeds the rating for President Barack Obama ahead 2010 midterms by 2 percent according to a new poll.

    The poll, conducted by NBC/Wall Street Journal, revealed Trump’s rating to be the highest level yet for that poll – 47 percent. Obama’s rating at the same point just prior to October 2010 in a similar NBC/Wall Street Journal poll was 45 percent.

    Obama’s rating saw its lowest point ahead of 2010 midterm elections in October 2010, after which the Democratic party lost a significant number of seats both in the House and the Senate.

    Trump, who is frequently portrayed as the most unpopular president in history among US voters, nonetheless commands an extremely high rating among the Republican supporters of his base. Recent polls place him at around a 90-percent-approval rating among the Republican base.

    Both Republicans and Democrats view the midterms as a referendum on the current president and his two-year leadership. Vulnerable Democratic Senators are seeking to win back seats that Trump won by double digits in 2016, even as Republicans deal with widespread disapproval of the president among suburban women and other groups.

    A voter fills in her ballot as she votes in the U.S. midterm elections at a polling place in Westminster, Colorado November 4, 2014
    © REUTERS / Rick Wilking
    'Bring Republicans to the Guillotine': GOP Candidates Reportedly Assaulted Ahead of Looming Midterm Elections
    The poll showed that eligible Americans are more eager to vote than they have been for years, the Hill reported. A reported 72 percent of Democrats responding to the poll agreed that they are very interested in the upcoming election, even as 68 percent of Republicans said the same.

    “Midterms are about mobilization, and we are headed into the stretch run with unprecedented enthusiasm among both parties,” Democratic pollster Fred Yang told NBC.

    Earlier this week during a campaign tour for a Republican party candidate, Trump claimed that the upcoming midterm elections will be a referendum on “Kavanaugh, the caravan, law and order and common sense,” referring to a variety of hot-button issues raised in the recent months.

    The poll also revealed that with just two weeks to go before the elections, Democrats command a 9-point lead over Republicans in the battle for congressional control. Around 50 percent of likely voters asked by the poll said they want the Democrats to take over, while only 41 percent said that they want Republicans to retain the majority.

    Midterm Elections, Democratic Party, Republican Party, Donald Trump, Barack Obama, United States
