South Carolina House Party Horror: Around 30 Hospitalized After Floor Collapses

The accident left around 30 hospitalized, although, according to Clemson City Police, the injuries seemed non-life-threatening.

Dozens of people were injured after they plunged into the dance-houses' basement in South Carolina, in the area close to Clemson University, after the ground floor suddenly crumbled during a private party, the officials said.

Clemson sophomore Larissa Stone cited by the Independent Mail of Anderson shared that at the time of the incident, the room was too crowded and a popular song started to play.

Dozens injured after Clemson apartment clubhouse floor collapses pic.twitter.com/DmrXmrhv6s — Breaking911 (@Breaking911) 21 октября 2018 г.

"So everyone was jumping. The beat was about to drop and literally the whole floor collapsed," she said. "It happened so quickly. I stood up, and everyone was trying to climb out. People are under other people. People are hurt. People are bleeding. I had blood on my sneakers. It was really bad," she said.