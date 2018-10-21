Register
21 October 2018
    Pro-government supporters holding a Venezuela's flag attend a rally against U.S President Donald Trump in Caracas, Venezuela August 14, 2017

    Trump: Democrats 'Want America to Become Venezuela'

    US
    The US President warned during his Nevada rally that “radical socialism” and “open borders” policies would turn the US into Venezuela.

    Trump made his remarks at the latest Republican Party and Make America Great Again rally in Elko, where he supported the regional candidate. He focused on warning of the consequences a Democratic victory would have for immigration policy if the party prevailed during the midterms and managed to capture control of the House and Senate.

    “Democrats want America to become — it’s not even they want it but that’s what’s going to happen — Venezuela,” he said.

    US Ambassador to the United Nations Nikki Haley speaks during a news conference at U.N. headquarters in Manhattan, New York, US, September 20, 2018
    © REUTERS / Jeenah Moon
    He also made special remarks about the caravan of 4,000 asylum seekers from the Central American states of Honduras and Guatemala which was making its way towards the US-Mexican border.

    “Democrats want the caravan, they like the caravan,” he said, accusing Democrats of wanting to give welfare and health care to illegal immigrants.

    Trump recently slammed Democrats via Twitter, accusing them of being an “angry ruthless unhinged mob determined to get power by any means necessary.” He also urged  Americans to vote for “jobs not mobs.”

    "The new platform is radical socialism and open borders that lead to crime," he said, referring to the Democrats’ policies, that would be implied if they are to take the Senate majority. 

    Earlier, before the rally, Trump tweeted the Democrats are “being obstructionists” towards the immigration policies and suggested that if they were to come together with Republicans to write up the new laws, it would take “less than one hour.”

    Senate Minority Leader Charles 'Chuck' Schumer (D-NY) and House Minority Leader Nancy Pelosi (D-CA) earlier released a joint statement where they accused the US President and Republicans of distracting attention away from problems posed by the US health care system.  “The president is desperate to change the subject from health care to immigration because he knows that health care is the number one issue Americans care about,” Pelosi and Schumer stated.

