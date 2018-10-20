Register
00:05 GMT +321 October 2018
Listen Live
    Search
    US Ambassador to the United Nations Nikki Haley speaks during a news conference at U.N. headquarters in Manhattan, New York, US, September 20, 2018

    On Record: Nikki Haley Refutes Trump Description of Democrats as ‘Evil’

    © REUTERS / Jeenah Moon
    US
    Get short URL
    106

    During the Alfred E. Smith Memorial Foundation Dinner in New York on Thursday, outgoing US Ambassador to the United Nations Nikki Haley noted that “in America, our political opponents are not evil,” a sharp contrast to US President Donald Trump’s frequent remarks that Democrats are “evil.”

    During the dinner, Haley added that the "toxic political environment" has caused both parties to "describe their opponents as enemies or evil." 

    Honduran migrants board trucks sending them back to Honduras, after they crossed the border into Guatemala illegally in their bid to reach the U.S., in Agua Caliente, Guatemala October 17, 2018.
    © REUTERS/ Jorge Cabrera
    'Not Little Angels': Trump Claims Migrant Caravan Full of 'Hardened Criminals'

    "In America, our political opponents are not evil," she pointed out, noting that crimes committed against political opponents in Syria and Sudan are real instances of evil.

    "In South Sudan, where rape is routinely used as a weapon of war, that is evil," she said, cited by Politico.

    "In Syria, where the dictator uses chemicals weapons to murder innocent children, that is evil," the former Republican governor of South Carolina said, adding, "In North Korea, where American student Otto Warmbier was tortured to death, that was evil."

    Earlier this month, Trump apologized to Supreme Court Justice Brett Kavanaugh and his family for the "terrible suffering" they allegedly underwent, adding that sexual assault accusations against him were a "hoax" committed "by people who are evil." In addition, during a law enforcement conference this month, Trump claimed that the multiple allegations against Kavanaugh were "a disgraceful situation, brought about by people that are evil" and that he [Kavanaugh ] "toughed it out."

    "I know fellow Americans that are evil […] I've known some fellow Americans that are pretty evil," the US president later prevericated, when asked if he would call other Americans evil. 

    President Donald Trump speaks during a news conference at the Lotte New York Palace hotel during the United Nations General Assembly, Wednesday, Sept. 26, 2018, in New York
    © AP Photo / Evan Vucci
    Twitter Data Release Aimed to Discredit Trump Ahead of Midterms - Commentator

    During recent rallies to drum up support for Republican candidates ahead of the upcoming US November midterm elections, Trump has repeatedly painted Democratic opposition party members as "dangerous" and "extreme," Sputnik previously reported.

    Several weeks ago, Trump announced that Haley would leave her post at the end of 2018.

    The US president expressed hope that Haley would return to his administration in a different role, while Haley thanked the president for allowing her the "honor of a lifetime" to serve as the nation's UN ambassador.

    "We're all happy for you in one way, but we hate to lose [you]. Hopefully, you'll be coming back at some point. Maybe a different capacity. You can have your pick," Trump offered, cited by ABC News.

    Related:

    Professor Sheds Light on Reasons Behind Haley's Resignation
    ‘Haley Didn’t Win Friends for America at UN’ - Ex-Diplomat
    Why Did Nikki Haley Unexpectedly Resign as UN Ambassador?
    Ironic if Conservative Nikki Haley Would be First Female US President - Prof
    Nikki Haley Eyeing 2024 Presidential Run - Editorial Cartoonist
    Tags:
    elections, Republicans, Democrats, Donald Trump, Nikki Haley, United States
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    • Сomment

    News

    All news
    All news

    Recommended

    Multimedia

    This Week in Pictures: October 13 - 19
    This Week in Pictures: October 13 - 19
    Anti-War Women to Washington
    Anti-War Women to Washington
    How did Israel's jets make Russia's Il-20 the target of Syrian missiles?
    How the Downing of Russia's Il-20 Military Plane in Syria Unfolded
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse