22:26 GMT +320 October 2018
    In this Feb. 11, 2007, file photo, Stormy Daniels arrives for the 49th Annual Grammy Awards in Los Angeles.

    Trump Jr. Explains What Is Behind POTUS' 'Horseface' Tweet Aimed at Porn Star

    © AP Photo/ Matt Sayles
    US
    The US president’s eldest son Donald Trump Jr. and his girlfriend, television news presenter and attorney Kimberly Guilfoyle, spoke in an interview with The Daily Caller's Stephanie Hamill while campaigning for GOP Senate Candidate John James in Pontiac, Michigan.

    Donald Trump Jr. has commented on his dad’s recent “horseface” tweet with regard to his accuser Stormy Daniels, which caused a stir in the Democratic camp and online earlier this week.

    “He’s going to fight back. He’s not gonna’ sit back and take punches. I think it’s relatable to all people in this country,” Trump Jr. told The Daily Caller.

    He went on to detail that “when he pushes back like that, he is able to change the narrative, he is able to talk about this.”

    “And real people recognize it that what he is saying, all the time, is right,” he added, afterwards making a reference to the way the president talks with ordinary Americans.

    “I mean there is a reason that he was able to go around to Middle America, the brash billionaire developer from New York City, and speak to hard-working blue-collar Americans, people who watched their American dream get shipped abroad to far-off lands. He speaks with them, not at them,” Trump Jr. explained.

    “He doesn’t lecture you, like Hillary Clinton lectures you. He actually has a conversation with these people […] He did that way before politics. He did that in the Apprentice.[…] That’s the way he’s been his whole life. It’s authentic. People get it.”  Trump Jr. enthusiastically remarked.

    In a Tuesday tweet, President Donald Trump gave a new nickname to porn star Stormy Daniels after her lawsuit against him over sexual misconduct allegations was dismissed in a federal court.

    West Hollywood Mayor John Duran, left, Stormy Daniels, center, and attorney Michael Avenatti attend a ceremony for Daniels receiving a City Proclamation and Key to the City on Wednesday, May 23, 2018 in West Hollywood, Calif
    © AP Photo / Ringo H.W. Chiu
    ‘Horseface' Stormy Daniels, ‘Tiny' Trump Trade Barbs After Court Decision

    Daniels, whose real name is Stephanie Clifford, filed the lawsuit against Trump in April, claiming that a tweet POTUS fired off after her "60 Minutes" interview aired on CBS was grounds for defamation. In the tweet, Trump called Daniels' sketch of a man who allegedly threatened her and her daughter in 2011 "a total con job."

    Daniels also sued Trump over a hush agreement related to a $130,000 payment she received in exchange for not disclosing an alleged 2006 affair, which Trump has repeatedly denied.  The 39-year-old is suing to be released from the agreement, which she claims is void because Trump never signed it.


