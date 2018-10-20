'Psycho Politicians Scare:' 'Halloween' Billboard Targets 'Uncivil' Dem. Waters

In his most recently created work, conservative Los Angeles-based street artist Sabo has put the face of Representative Maxine Waters on a “Halloween” movie roadside billboard, thereby replacing the head of horror movie killer Michael Myers. Sabo completed the image hashtagged with the words “#Uncivil Democrats” above giant letters spelling out “Halloween.” Sabo’s blog titled Unsavory Agents sports his words: "Horror movies don't scare me. Psycho politicians do."
The billboard is notably dedicated to the fourth movie of the 1978 original and these can be seen in abundance around Los Angeles; however, the particular one with Waters’ head on it sits above Pico Boulevard.
Many Twitter users have applauded the move, with one saying it was conducted in an “epic fashion”:
Democrats called out for dangerous rhetoric in epic fashion… https://t.co/ljGwHmIPAq #SABO #InfoWars #AlexJones #FreeInfowars #FirstAmendment #FreeSpeech— Henry Thrun (@hthrun) 19 октября 2018 г.
Thank you Mr. Sabo! So appreciate your billboard that represents many of us who in shock she wasn’t fired!— Linda (@lgrass2017) 20 октября 2018 г.
AWESOME!!! MAKE THIS VIRAL!#FoxNews https://t.co/PK0vZNKpsh— Nathan (@Wisekingsayswht) 19 октября 2018 г.
I love the new Halloween billboard. From SABO! Check Out this article… @RepMaxineWaters #makeLAgreatagain #uncivildemocrats #streetart https://t.co/DLjG82egND— Ryan Carnes (@ryacarnes) 19 октября 2018 г.
Few could resist the temptation to crack a couple of jokes about Waters and her “common” facial expression:
Sabo has earned another donation.— Tek Roo (@Tek_Roo) 19 октября 2018 г.
'Halloween' Billboard Hijacked to Target Maxine Waters https://t.co/20B5KW1hy2 via @thr
That fargon face is so fargon scary it's not even fargon funny. https://t.co/adtXfoG3tg— Not A Liberal (@NotALiberal9) 20 октября 2018 г.
Sabo is doing the Lord's work.— Amy (@RightHook99) 19 октября 2018 г.
Ahead of the opening of the "Halloween" sequel, Sabo and his Unsavory Agents altered a massive billboard at Pico Boulevard in West Hollywood to give Waters some free but not so welcome publicity.#JobsNotMobs #VoteRed pic.twitter.com/Z2QTWlHFDr
#Sabo strikes again! 🤣😂👏👏👏#UNCIVIL @TheDemocrats https://t.co/xNc1xrGh4h— Dawn Williams (@willy_dawn) 19 октября 2018 г.
In a controversial address at a rally, Waters told a crowd this summer to harass members of the Trump administration in public to demonstrate that they are not welcome.
“If you see anybody from that cabinet in a restaurant, in a department store, at a gasoline station, you get out and you create a crowd. You push back on them. Tell them they’re not welcome anymore, anywhere!” she said.
Since she made her speech, high-profile Republicans, including Texas Senator Ted Cruz and White House Press Secretary Sarah Huckabee Sanders, have been confronted. In late September, Democratic activists prompted Cruz and his wife Heidi to leave a Washington, DC restaurant via a side door.
Earlier, White House Press Secretary Sarah Huckabee Sanders was denied service at a restaurant in Lexington, Virginia, due to her work in the Trump administration.
All comments
Show new comments (0)