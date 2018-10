The California Highway Patrol has reported that a trainee pilot and instructor in a single-engine craft have made an emergency landing on a highway in San Diego County, US.

Motorists driving on one of California's busiest highways were very shocked when a small plane was forced to land in an emergency situation amid all the traffic at about 11:15 a.m.

The instructor had taken over the controls of the Piper propeller aircraft and landed the aircraft safely on the road after an engine failure.

The video of the incident later appeared online.