Trump May Meet With Putin at Upcoming Events in November - Reports

Trump’s next meeting with North Korean leader Kim Jong Un was likely to be held in 2019, Bloomberg reported.
Russian presidential spokesman Dmitry Peskov said on Friday that despite the two leaders were planned to attend the same events in France and Argentina in November, their next meeting was not being discussed. Moscow has said it is ready to discuss the possibility of arrangement of the second meeting between the two presidents if Washington is interested in continuing high-level dialogue.
