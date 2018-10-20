Trump Thanks Mexico for Deterring Migrant Caravan

WASHINGTON (Sputnik) - US President Donald Trump told reporters he is grateful to the Mexican government for stopping the large Honduran migrant caravan seeking to cross into the United States.

"It's [caravan] being stopped as of this moment by Mexico," Trump said on Friday. "As of this moment I thank Mexico. I hope they continue."

Trump emphasized that if Mexico is unable to keep the caravan from entering the United States, then he will use the US military, not the National Guard, to keep the caravan from coming into the country.

The United States provides millions of dollars in aid to countries like El Salvador, Honduras, and Guatemala, Trump noted. The countries’ leaders have been notified that their aid will be cut if they do nothing to stop the heavy flow of migrants to the United States, he added.

A caravan, made up of about 4,000 Hondurans, crossed into Guatemala on Wednesday en route toward the US border, where the migrants hope to gain asylum.