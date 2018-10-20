Trump Thanks Mexico for Deterring Migrant Caravan

"It's [caravan] being stopped as of this moment by Mexico," Trump said on Friday. "As of this moment I thank Mexico. I hope they continue."
READ MORE: Trump Threatens to Send US Military to Border If Mexico Doesn't Stop Migrants
The United States provides millions of dollars in aid to countries like El Salvador, Honduras, and Guatemala, Trump noted. The countries’ leaders have been notified that their aid will be cut if they do nothing to stop the heavy flow of migrants to the United States, he added.
A caravan, made up of about 4,000 Hondurans, crossed into Guatemala on Wednesday en route toward the US border, where the migrants hope to gain asylum.
All comments
Show new comments (0)