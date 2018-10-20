Register
01:25 GMT +320 October 2018
Listen Live
    Search
    Woman caught on camera yelling racial slurs at strangers October 16, 2018, in Kansas City, Missouri.

    WATCH: US Woman Interrupts Street Photo Shoot to Yell Racial Slurs at Cameramen

    © Twitter user @Weslyinfinity
    US
    Get short URL
    130

    Drake Lewis, an aspiring photographer from Missouri, was walking through Kansas City’s Power and Light District with one of his friends on Tuesday, occasionally snapping a few pictures, when he came across a woman muttering racial slurs at them.

    Just as the pair walked past the woman, minding their own business, Lewis heard the woman say, "These f**king ni**ers." Lewis responded by telling the woman to watch her language, before pulling out his phone to record the encounter. Videos of the incident were posted to Twitter on Wednesday.

    "Wow, you wild B. You really gonna call us ni**ers?" Lewis asks the woman.

    "You'll be alright, you'll be alright, motherf**ker, you'll be alright," she replies as she holds a phone to her ear. "It is what it is. I'm a white f**king cracker, you a caramel n**er. You'll be alright, b*tch. Get the f**k up outta here!"

    After admitting to being a "drunk ass," the woman continues to launch her verbal assault on the friends, telling them to "get the f**k out of my face before I whoop your goddamn ass."

    "You got a problem with this f**king old woman, white f**king cracker? Get the f**k out of my face you b*tch," she continued.

    A second video Lewis shared shows the woman explaining that it's okay for her to use the racial slur because "they call each other ni**as." She stressed that "it be alright" before adding, "F**k you and your white horse, b*tch."

    Lewis' friend, identified as Sam, is heard telling the woman that her explanation doesn't hold water. "Black people get to say ni**er, white people get to say cracker, emo kids get to tell you to go kill yourself, it's like the law," they said. "And gay people say fa**ot. It's like the law of the universe."

    At one point in the recordings, Lewis' friend retaliates by calling the woman a "hick" and a "cracker." Lewis told the Kansas City Star on Thursday that his friend, who is Samoan-American, has previously been called "sand ni**er."

    "He was outraged," Lewis told the outlet. "He gets it all the time."

    Over the last couple days the footage has gone viral, garnering thousands of views across social media platforms. Even the unidentified woman's employer saw the clips, which led to their decision to dismiss the employee. The employer has asked to remain anonymous.

    Woman dubbed 'Golfcart Gail' calls police on black father cheering on his son at youth soccer game
    © Screenshot/Bigtimemedia
    ‘Soccer While Black': ‘Golfcart Gail' Calls Cops on Supportive Dad Cheering on Son (PHOTOS, VIDEO)

    Nick Benjamin, the city's executive director of the district, condemned the incident, urging, "There is no place in our society for the kind of abhorrent speech that a visitor to downtown appears to have made on a public street."

    Lewis' experience came days after fellow Missouri resident D'Arreion Toles was blocked from entering his apartment complex by a white woman who didn't believe he lived in the building. Though the woman lost her job after the story went viral, she has since spoken out, claiming that she had not done "anything wrong."

    Related:

    WATCH: US Woman Calls Cops on Young Anti-Violence Protesters at Gas Station
    WATCH: ‘Insecure' Woman Tries to Block Black Neighbor From Entering His Own Home
    Tags:
    racist, woman, drunk, racial slurs, racial attacks, United States
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    • Сomment

    News

    All news
    All news

    Recommended

    Multimedia

    This Week in Pictures: October 13 - 19
    This Week in Pictures: October 13 - 19
    Deficit Don
    Deficit Don
    How did Israel's jets make Russia's Il-20 the target of Syrian missiles?
    How the Downing of Russia's Il-20 Military Plane in Syria Unfolded
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse