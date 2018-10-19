US Senator Warren Beats Trump in Hypothetical Presidential Election - Poll

WASHINGTON (Sputnik) - US Senator Elizabeth Warren, who made headlines this month by releasing a DNA test showing American Indian ancestry, would defeat President Donald Trump by two percentage points in a hypothetical 2020 presidential election, according to a poll by Rasmussen Reports on Friday.

"The latest Rasmussen Reports national telephone and online survey finds that 46 percent of likely US voters would vote for Warren, while 44 percent would vote for Trump’s re-election," a press release summarizing the poll stated. "Nine percent are undecided."

Warren earned 75 percent support from Democratic voters, 9 percent from Republicans and led 53 percent to 36 percent among voters not affiliated with either major political party, the release explained.

Trump picked up 82 percent of Republican voters and 16 percent of Democrats, according to the release.

Trump frequently needles Warren by calling her Pocahontas, the name of an Indian princess who helped the first permanent English-speaking colony in North America survive in the early 1600s.

The DNA test, which showed Warren has an Indian ancestor between the sixth and tenth generations, provoked criticism from Native American groups as inappropriate.

