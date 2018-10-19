Dozens Rally at White House to Protest US Government Stance on Khashoggi Case

WASHINGTON (Sputnik) - Dozens of people have assembled in front of the White House on Friday to protest the US government’s stance regarding the disappearance of Saudi journalist Jamal Khashoggi, a Sputnik correspondent reported from the site.

Several dozen people are protesting by holding banners such as "Sanction Saudi Arabia," "Where is Khashoggi?", "No More Weapons to Saudi Arabia,"

Khashoggi has not been seen since he entered the Saudi Consulate in Istanbul on October 2 to obtain documents for his marriage. Turkish authorities have said they have evidence revealing Khashoggi was murdered and his body dismembered, according to published reports. Riyadh, in turn, has rejected the accusations, stressing that Khashoggi had never been detained by the Saudi officials and had left the diplomatic facility unharmed.

The US government dispatched Secretary of State Pompeo to talk with the Saudi leadership and said they have committed to conducting a timely and transparent investigation of what happened to Khashoggi.

Dozens of protesters have assembled in front of the White House on Friday urging the US government to sanction Saudi Arabia over the disappearance of Saudi journalist Jamal Khashoggi #Khashoggidisappearance pic.twitter.com/35rUNdjda9 — Sputnik Insight (@Sputnik_Insight) October 19, 2018

​President Donald Trump has said the public will soon know the truth but has suggested sanctions against Saudi Arabia may hurt US sales of weapons to that country and cost US jobs.

READ MORE: Turkey Didn't Give Any Audio Recordings Related to Khashoggi Case to US — FM

The activist group Code Pink has initiated the protest that kicked off at noon local time in Washington, DC.

The protesters will stay for 40 minutes in front of the White House where participants giving speeches and calling on the US government to sanction Saudi Arabia.

READ MORE: UAE Warns Against "Destabilizing" Saudi Arabia Over Khashoggi Case

Then protest organizers said they will then march to the State Department building and then proceed to the embassy of Saudi Arabia.

The protest is peaceful and police presence has not been increased, the Sputnik correspondent reported.

READ MORE: UK, US Ministers Quit Saudi Summit Over Khashoggi Disappearance