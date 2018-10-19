Register
20:24 GMT +319 October 2018
Listen Live
    Search
    White House

    Dozens Rally at White House to Protest US Government Stance on Khashoggi Case

    CC BY 2.0 / Marit & Toomas Hinnosaar
    US
    Get short URL
    0 0 0

    WASHINGTON (Sputnik) - Dozens of people have assembled in front of the White House on Friday to protest the US government’s stance regarding the disappearance of Saudi journalist Jamal Khashoggi, a Sputnik correspondent reported from the site.

    Several dozen people are protesting by holding banners such as "Sanction Saudi Arabia," "Where is Khashoggi?", "No More Weapons to Saudi Arabia,"

    Khashoggi has not been seen since he entered the Saudi Consulate in Istanbul on October 2 to obtain documents for his marriage. Turkish authorities have said they have evidence revealing Khashoggi was murdered and his body dismembered, according to published reports. Riyadh, in turn, has rejected the accusations, stressing that Khashoggi had never been detained by the Saudi officials and had left the diplomatic facility unharmed.

    The US government dispatched Secretary of State Pompeo to talk with the Saudi leadership and said they have committed to conducting a timely and transparent investigation of what happened to Khashoggi.

    ​President Donald Trump has said the public will soon know the truth but has suggested sanctions against Saudi Arabia may hurt US sales of weapons to that country and cost US jobs.

    (Front R-L) Jordan's King Abdullah II, Saudi Arabia's King Salman bin Abdulaziz Al Saud, U.S. President Donald Trump, and Abu Dhabi Crown Prince Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed al-Nahyan pose for a photo during Arab-Islamic-American Summit in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia May 21, 2017
    © REUTERS / Jonathan Ernst
    Trump Won't Ban Riyadh Over Khashoggi Case, Will Capitalize on It – Ret. General

    READ MORE: Turkey Didn't Give Any Audio Recordings Related to Khashoggi Case to US — FM

    The activist group Code Pink has initiated the protest that kicked off at noon local time in Washington, DC.

    The protesters will stay for 40 minutes in front of the White House where participants giving speeches and calling on the US government to sanction Saudi Arabia.

    READ MORE: UAE Warns Against "Destabilizing" Saudi Arabia Over Khashoggi Case

    Then protest organizers said they will then march to the State Department building and then proceed to the embassy of Saudi Arabia.

    The protest is peaceful and police presence has not been increased, the Sputnik correspondent reported.

    READ MORE: UK, US Ministers Quit Saudi Summit Over Khashoggi Disappearance

    Tags:
    protest, White House, Jamal Khashoggi, Saudi Arabia
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    • Сomment

    News

    All news
    All news

    Recommended

    Multimedia

    This Week in Pictures: October 13 - 19
    This Week in Pictures: October 13 - 19
    Deficit Don
    Deficit Don
    How did Israel's jets make Russia's Il-20 the target of Syrian missiles?
    How the Downing of Russia's Il-20 Military Plane in Syria Unfolded
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse