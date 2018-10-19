Russia-Born Beauty Queen Fatally Hit by Car in Los Angeles

Miss California was crossing a nearly empty street to join her friends when a car accelerated through a red light.

30-year-old Yana Lavrenteva tragically died in Los Angeles after being run over by a car while walking across a pedestrian crossing, CBS Los Angles reported.

Yana Lavrenteva

The accident occurred last Saturday as Yana, a mother of two, was crossing the street during a pedestrian green light and stopped in the middle of the road to remove her painful shoes, according to one of her friends, who were waiting for her on the opposite side of the street to go buy coffee together.

The hit-and-run driver instantly left the scene and is now being searched for by police and Yana’s devastated family.

The vehicle was preliminarily identified as a Toyota 4-Runner, which accelerated at a red light, obviously exceeding the speed limit, according to information published by Yana’s relatives on her Instagram account. An investigation has been launched, but no suspects have so far been identified.

"We were a happy family. We spent time together. I don't want to hurt too much my kids yet," Evgeny, Yana's husband, told CBS Los Angles, who identified Lavrenteva as having been a beauty queen.

