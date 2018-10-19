Deceased Brothel Owner Dennis Hof Poised to Win in Nevada Midterm Election

Despite being vilified in much of the mainstream media for his rather unorthodox career choice, Mr Hof appears set to secure an unprecedented political victory from beyond the grave

Former brothel owner and reality television star, Dennis Hof, is slated to win an election for the Republicans next month, despite passing away earlier this week.

Hof, whose body was discovered earlier on this week during celebrations for his 72nd birthday, is expected to win a seat in the Nevada legislature in November's midterm elections.

Republican party activists continue to assert — with a smattering of comedic mockery — that despite being dead, Hof will still beat his Democrat rival, Lesia Romanov.

Compounding the absurdity of the situation, the deadline for changing the ballots has passed, and Hof's name must thus remain on the register as a candidate.

Mr. Hof's campaign manager, Chuck Muth, is quoted by Reuters news as saying that, "I feel very comfortable predicting that he is still going to win the election on 6 November."

Although Dennis has passed away, his name will remain on the ballot for the General Election. If Dennis were here, he'd tell us to keep up the fight & win on November 6. So we will! This account will be maintained & updated by Dennis' campaign team through the general election. — Dennis Hof (@ElectHof) October 17, 2018

So sad to hear about Dennis Hof’s passing. Such a charismatic man, so happy I had the chance to meet him and his bunnies from the ranch while working on #JudgeAlex in 2013. #BunnyRanch #DennisHof 🐰❤️ pic.twitter.com/IsckfcqsAK — Cassandra Craven (@CravenCassandra) October 16, 2018

There are, however, procedures in place to ensure that if the late Mr Hof does grab a posthumous victory, local county commissioners would appoint another Republican to fill his seat. "They will feel much more comfortable casting the ballot for him knowing there will be another Republican to replace him," said Mr Muth of voters in Nevada.

Mr Muth's assessment has been backed up by the commissioner of Nye County in Nevada, John Koenig, who is quoted as saying that, "I would venture to guess that there's a pretty good chance that he'll be elected."

"I think Republicans in this town will still vote for him because they want a Republican in the chair," he added.

Hof had attempted to mold his political image on that of President Donald Trump, often referring to himself as "Trump from Pahrump" after his hometown in Nevada, according to reports.

Today I lost one of my best friends. I am the one who found him. Every year we spend the weekend together for his birthday. He said this was the best year ever. I will miss him every day. Rest In Peace Daddy D. #DennisHof @DennisHof pic.twitter.com/Q1JkntD2ku — Ron Jeremy (@RealRonJeremy) October 17, 2018​

His final birthday bash was reportedly held at the Pahrump Nugget hotel-casino on the evening of Monday, October 15. The party was attended by renewed ex-porn star Ron Jeremy and celebrity ex-Arizona sheriff Joe Arpaio.



READ MORE: Notorious US Brothel Closes, Making Prostitutes Very Angry

Jeremy and a prostitute from Mr Hof's ‘Love Ranch Brothel' allegedly found Hof's body in bed at his residence on the morning of Tuesday, October 16.