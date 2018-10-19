Pentagon Unaware of US Hostages Taken Near Syria’s Deir Ez-Zor

WASHINGTON (Sputnik) - The US Department of Defense has no information regarding US nationals being taken hostage near the Syrian city of Deir Ez-Zor, Pentagon spokesperson Cmdr. Sean Robertson told Sputnik.

Earlier on Thursday, Russian President Vladimir Putin said Daesh* terrorists had recently begun expanding their presence on the left bank of the Euphrates river in Syria, taking nearly 700 people hostage, including citizens of the United States and European countries.

"While we have confirmed that there was an attack on an IDP camp near Deir Ez-Zor last week, we have no information supporting the large number of hostages alleged by President Putin and we are skeptical of its accuracy," Robertson said on Thursday. "We are also unaware of any US nationals located in that camp."

Previously, Rusian Military reported that the Daesh terror group attacked a refugee camp in Syria's town of Al-Bahra on October 13, capturing 130 families and transporting them to Hajin, which is located in Deir Ez-Zor province.

