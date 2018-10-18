Trump Says US to Make 'Strong Statement' Upon Receiving Khashoggi Probe Results

US President Donald Trump said that the US government will be making a "strong statement" after receiving results of journalist Khashoggi disappearance investigation.

Donald Trump said that he is waiting for the results of the Khashoggi disappearance probe and noted that the consequences in the case might have to be "very severe." He has also said that the journalist's disappearance is a "bad, bad stuff."

When reporters asked if he thought Khashoggi was dead, Trump responded, "It certainly looks that way to me. It’s very sad."

Trump also said that if Saudi Arabia is found to be behind Khashoggi’s death, the kingdom will face "very severe" consequences.

Khashoggi, a Washington Post columnist, went missing on October 2. He was last seen entering the Saudi consulate in Istanbul where he went to receive papers he needed to remarry.

Turkish authorities said they have evidence Khashoggi was killed inside the Saudi consulate. On Tuesday, the New York Times reported that Turkish authorities have been able to identify by name five of 15 suspects allegedly involved in the journalist’s death, four of whom have ties to the Saudi government.

READ MORE: Suspect in Khashoggi Disappearance Dies in Car Accident — Reports

Earlier on Thursday, Trump met with US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo who just returned from meetings in both Saudi Arabia and Turkey.

Pompeo said he told Trump to give the Saudis a few more days to complete their investigation into Khashoggi’s disappearance before deciding on a US response.