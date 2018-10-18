Register
23:24 GMT +318 October 2018
Listen Live
    Search
    Medical equipment

    US Army Blocks Autopsy, Seizes Body of Soldier Who Died Mysteriously in Italy

    © Flickr / Adrian Clark
    US
    Get short URL
    0 01

    The US Army seized the remains of Sergeant Kevin Deon Connor of the 173rd Airborne Brigade from Italian authorities last week after the soldier died on October 1. Connor and some fellow troops are suspected to have been drinking prior to his death.

    Italian prosecutors were investigating whether negligence played a part in Connor's death, focusing on four paratroopers who were around him at the time.

    The US Army, however, was able to gain jurisdiction in the case, effectively halting the Italians' investigation.

    The Italian authorities' autopsy was called off on October 3, just a day before it was scheduled to take place after the US asserted jurisdiction.

    Connor is believed to have died from alcohol poisoning or asphyxia. Under Italian law, people must notify authorities if they see a person who is incapacitated, Stars & Stripes notes.

    Without an autopsy, however, there is no evidence for Italian prosecutors to move forward with in the case, the lawyer for the four paratroopers that were under investigation, Stefano Grolla, told the outlet.

    The definitive cause of Connor's death remains unknown, however. 

    US Army recruits practice patrol tactics while marching during U.S. Army basic training at Fort Jackson
    © Flickr/ The U.S. Army
    Recruitment Blitz: US Army Adjusting Marketing Strategy in Face of Lagging Enrollment

    According to reports from medical staff sent to Italian prosecutors and cited by Grolla, Connor and the four other soldiers were drinking when he became incapacitated. The other four laid him on his side in the bathroom, stepped away for a few minutes and found him unresponsive upon returning.

    Connor was declared dead at a local hospital after repeated attempts to revive him.

    Once Grolla was contracted to represent the soldiers, he said the US Army was relentless in its bid to take control of the situation, telling him, "Don't touch the body. Block everything."

    "I can't. I'm only a lawyer," he reportedly told them.

    Connor's death came just three days before his 25th birthday. His father, also named Kevin Connor, served 26 years in the Army. He told Stars & Stripes that authorities told him his son died of asphyxia or that he "choked to death."

    "I understand how these things happen," he told the outlet, adding that he did not want to see the other paratroopers punished.

    Related:

    Syrian Army Digs Up US-Made Guns in Terrorist Arms Cache Near Damascus (PHOTOS)
    US Army Dumped Over 500 Immigrant Recruits in the Last Year, Trying to Boot More
    ‘Accelerated Schedule:’ US Army Prioritizing Long-Range Strike Munitions
    US Army Adjusting Marketing Strategy in Face of Lagging Enrollment
    India to Pursue Independent Policy Despite US Sanctions Threat Over S-400 – Army
    'US Not Sure Whether They Are Ready to Back Kosovo Army Creation' – Analyst
    US Supports Creation of Kosovo Army With Limited Powers – Embassy
    US Nuclear Lab Building Micro-Reactor That Can Power an Army Brigade
    Ahvaz Military Parade Attackers Linked to US, Israel - Iranian Army Spokesman
    Tags:
    mysterious death, US Army
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    • Сomment

    News

    All news
    All news

    Recommended

    Multimedia

    Ten Amazing Mediterranean Cities Slowly Sinking Into the Ocean Deep
    Ten Amazing Mediterranean Cities Slowly Being Lost to the Deep Blue Sea
    Deficit Don
    Deficit Don
    How did Israel's jets make Russia's Il-20 the target of Syrian missiles?
    How the Downing of Russia's Il-20 Military Plane in Syria Unfolded
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse