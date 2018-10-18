Trump Threatens to Send US Military to Border If Mexico Doesn't Stop Migrants

Trump claimed on Twitter that the Democratic Party was leading an "assault" on US borders, adding that the leaders of Guatemala, Honduras, and El Salvador are doing little to stop a wave of migrants from their countries.

US President Donald Trump said he would close the border with Mexico due to illegal immigration.

"….In addition to stopping all payments to these countries, which seem to have almost no control over their population, I must, in the strongest of terms, ask Mexico to stop this onslaught — and if unable to do so I will call up the U.S. Military and CLOSE OUR SOUTHERN BORDER," Trump said on Twitter.

….The assault on our country at our Southern Border, including the Criminal elements and DRUGS pouring in, is far more important to me, as President, than Trade or the USMCA. Hopefully Mexico will stop this onslaught at their Northern Border. All Democrats fault for weak laws! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) 18 октября 2018 г.

Previously, the US president threatened to "shut down" the federal government if Congress refuses to support his administration's demands on border security and a wall along the border with Mexico.

Building a wall on the country’s southern border to stop drug trafficking and illegal immigration was one of Trump's key pre-election promises.