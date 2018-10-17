Pompeo to Meet With President Erdogan, Turkish Counterpart - Foreign Ministry

"US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo will meet with President Tayyip Erdogan and our [Foreign] Minister [Mevlut Cavusoglu] during the visit to Turkey," the ministry's statement read.
According to the Turkish president's press service, Erdogan will meet with Pompeo at the Ankara airport before leaving for Moldova.
Mike Pompeo earlier stated that the Saudi government had pledged to get to the bottom of The Washington Post columnist's case.
Khashoggi disappeared after visiting the Saudi Consulate in Istanbul on October 2. According to the journalist's fiancee, he was invited to the consulate to receive documents but never left the diplomatic mission's building. The Saudis claim Khashoggi left the building unharmed and vehemently deny all the allegations of murdering the columnist.
