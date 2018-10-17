Register
09:10 GMT +317 October 2018
Listen Live
    Search
    A man carries a child along other Hondurans fleeing poverty and violence, as they move in a caravan toward the United States, in San Pedro Sula, Honduras October 13, 2018

    Trump Warns Central American Countries He Will End Aid Over Immigrant ‘Caravan’

    © REUTERS / Jorge Cabrera
    US
    Get short URL
    0 0 0

    The US president has tweeted that he has warned Honduras, Guatemala and El Salvador that Washington will stop financial support if a caravan consisting of nearly 2,000 migrants from Honduras isn't stopped.

    Trump, via his Twitter account said that if Honduras, Guatemala and El Salvador allow their citizens to enter the United States illegally, “all payments” to these countries will stop, adding that “anybody entering the United States illegally will be arrested and detained."

    The US president’s remarks come amid reports that there is a migrant caravan of around 1,600 people who have started the journey from Honduras toward Guatemala aiming to reach the US-Mexican border in order to escape poverty and violence in their home country.

    “There's a misery and a violence that is overwhelming people,” an organizer with the group, Dunia Montoya, told The Associated Press on Monday. “People no longer have faith in this country and they are fleeing.”

    The Honduran Ministry of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation urged citizens to stop participating in the caravan as it could put their lives at risk. In a Tuesday statement, the ministry said that most of the migrants had been tricked by false promises that Mexico would allow their passage and the United States would grant them asylum.

    A group of immigrants from Honduras and El Salvador, who crossed the U.S.-Mexico border illegally, are stopped in Granjeno, Texas
    © AP Photo / Eric Gay, File
    Trump Threatens to Cut Aid to Honduras if Caravan of Migrants Headed Toward US Not Stopped
    Guatemala's Ministry of Foreign Affairs said that it would help the migrants currently in their country. The statement from the ministry noted that officials would take the necessary measures to "identify and document those who had entered Guatemalan territory illegally in order to regulate their migratory situation."

    Mexican authorities have also said migrants who did not comply with legal requirements to enter will be denied permission to cross the Mexican border.

    READ MORE: Honduras Demands Respect After Trump's Threats Over Migrant 'Caravan'

    US Vice President Mike Pence said on Twitter that he had spoken to Honduran President Juan Orlando Hernandez and specifically warned him that there will be “no more aid if the caravan is not stopped.” Over the previous fiscal year the US gave about $248 million in aid to Guatemala, $175 million to Honduras, and $115 million to El Salvador.

    Related:

    Trump Threatens to Cut Aid to Honduras if Migrants Headed Toward US Not Stopped
    US Homeland Security Ends Temporary Protected Status for Honduras
    Honduras National Congress Approves Embassy Relocation to Jerusalem
    Powerful Magnitude 7.6 Earthquake Hits Caribbean Sea 120 Miles North of Honduras
    Tags:
    caravan, illegal migrants, immigrants, Mike Pence, Donald Trump, Central America, United States, El Salvador, Guatemala, Honduras, Mexico
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    • Сomment

    News

    All news
    All news

    Recommended

    Multimedia

    Участники праздника летнего солнцестояния в селе Окунево Омской области
    Bucolic Beauties From Different Countries and Times
    Deficit Don
    Deficit Don
    How did Israel's jets make Russia's Il-20 the target of Syrian missiles?
    How the Downing of Russia's Il-20 Military Plane in Syria Unfolded
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse