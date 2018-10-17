IMF's Lagarde Defers Visit to Saudi Arabia Amid Missing Journalist Scandal

On Saturday, Lagarde said that she was "horrified" by the reports of the alleged murder of missing Saudi journalist Khashoggi but would still visit the investment forum in Riyadh later in October. The Future Investment Initiative (FII) conference will be held in the Saudi capital on October 23-25.
"The Managing Director’s previously scheduled trip to the Middle East region is being deferred," the spokesperson said on Tuesday.
READ MORE: G7 FMs Call for Punishing Everyone Responsible for Khashoggi Disappearance
Saudi Arabia has denied all the allegations, saying that the journalist went missing after he had left the consulate and that Riyadh was assisting the Turkish authorities in their efforts to locate the journalist. According to the Turkish Foreign Ministry, Saudi Arabia allowed the Turkish authorities to search the consulate building.
The World Bank, The New York Times, Bloomberg, CNBC, Google and Uber have announced their decision to pull out of the FII conference amid the ongoing scandal around Khashoggi’s disappearance.
All comments
Show new comments (0)