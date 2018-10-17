Register
    Michael Cohen, formerly a lawyer for President Trump, leaves his hotel Monday, July 30, 2018, in New York.

    Trump Says His Ex-Lawyer Cohen Was ‘Lying’ in His Testimony – Reports

    © AP Photo / Richard Drew
    US
    The US president accused his former attorney of “lying” while testifying that Trump had ordered him to make an illegal payment to Stormy Daniels.

    In an interview with the Associated Press on Tuesday, US President Donald Trump said that his former attorney Michael Cohen’s testimony was “totally false” when he pleaded guilty to violating campaign finance law while making payments to adult film actress Stormy Daniels, who allegedly had an affair with Trump in 2006, in exchange for her silence.

    READ MORE: Federal Judge Dismisses Stormy Daniels’ Defamation Claim Against Trump

    Trump had previously called Cohen “a PR person who did small legal work” and said it was “very sad” that Cohen decided to plead guilty to “achieve a lighter sentence.”

    Lanny Davis, Cohen’s lawyer, noted on Twitter that his client testified under oath and stands by his words.

    Cohen, who worked for Trump for almost a decade, is now reportedly willing to campaign against Trump and the Republican Party in the upcoming midterm elections. A source in the Democratic Party told CNN that Cohen is willing to help Democrats by “stumping for candidates, raising money and giving speeches.”

    President Donald Trump speaks during an event to salute U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) officers and U.S. Customs and Border Protection (CBP) agents in the East Room of the White House in Washington, Monday, Aug. 20, 2018
    © AP Photo / Alex Brandon
    Political Science Professor Explains What Future Might Hold for Trump Amid Cohen, Manafort Legal Drama
    Cohen, who was previously registered as a Republican and served as the deputy finance chairman of the Republican National Committee, re-registered as a Democrat last week, Davis said. Cohen has urged US citizens to get out and vote the in the midterms in November, saying they “might be the most important vote in our lifetime.”

    Cohen said in August in court that Trump directed him to make the payments to Daniels and reimbursed Cohen using funds from the Trump Organization, thus implicating the president in a federal crime. Cohen also said that he was ordered by Trump to make payments to former Playboy model Karen McDougal, who also claimed she had an affair with Trump in 2006, in exchange for her silence. ABC News reported last month that Cohen had sat with Special Counsel Robert Mueller's team and answered questions about Trump’s business dealings with Russia and the alleged Russian involvement in the 2016 US presidential election.

