Russia’s Monthly Holdings in US Treasury Securities Drops by Over 5%

WASHINGTON (Sputnik) - Russia’s ownership of US long and short-term securities dropped by $810 million compared to the previous month, Treasury Department data revealed.

Russia owned $14.097 billion in US securities as of August, a drop of more than 5 percent from July's figure, according to the data released on Tuesday.

At the beginning of 2018 Russia owned $96.89 billion of US securities, a figure that plummeted by more than 84 percent within 5 months. Russia sold $33.8 billion of US Treasury securities in May and is no longer among the 33 largest US government bonds holders. In April, Russia sold off more than 47 billion of such bonds.

China remained the largest holder of US securities, owning more than $1.16 trillion as of August, a less than 1 percent drop from the previous month.