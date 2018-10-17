Register
04:05 GMT +317 October 2018
Listen Live
    Search
    DonaldDaters smartphone application.

    A Dating App for Trump Supporters Just Launched. It’s Not Going Well

    © Google Play
    US
    Get short URL
    0 10

    An online dating application for Apple and Android phones launched on Monday and was almost immediately hit by cyber attackers. One security researcher even discovered private information for every user exposed in a publicly available database.

    The app — DonaldDaters — was launched by company CEO Emily Moreno in an effort to improve the experience of online dating for supporters of US President Donald Trump, who hold very low popularity rates in many urban areas where dating apps like Tinder and Bumble have revolutionized the romantic scene for young people.

    For example, in late June, news articles across the web highlighted the tribulations of young Trump staffers looking for a night out in the nation's majority-liberal capital.

    "We started this app to provide a solution to so many Trump supporters who have told me their dating horror stories," Moreno told the conservative DC newspaper the Washington Examiner, adding that "for many of them, liberal intolerance has made meeting and dating nearly impossible. Support for the president has become a deal breaker instead of an icebreaker."

    But even in such an online safe space, users of DonaldDaters were outed by the same app they had put their faith into in their quest to find love — or whatever else one may find through a dating app.

    According to Moreno, the app was the subject of a "brute force" attack within five hours of launching, which the Examiner claims was conducted by "the left's hackers."

    "Our servers experienced unusual traffic volumes that saturated our network due to so-called ‘brute force' attacks. We withstood the attacks, which were clearly designed to try to overwhelm the servers so our users could not access them," Moreno said.

    What she is likely describing is called a Distributed Denial of Service (DDoS) attack, which is a fairly elementary form of cyber attack characterized by coordinated use of a web server with the aim of overloading it with large amounts of traffic. In other words, hackers weren't necessarily involved in the "brute force" attack on the DonaldDaters servers.

    Meanwhile, the more than 1,600 people who signed up for the app on launch day had their information leaked. French cybersecurity researcher Elliot Alderson discovered that a database was available for download that included users' names, pictures, the types of phones they use, their private messages and tools which can be used to take control of their accounts.

    "The app is out only for a few hours so there is only 1607 users and 128 matches. Funny thing, the longest discussion, 62 messages, is between the devs of the app," Alderson wrote in a blog post. "I'm a nice hacker, but adding this small line 'myRef.setValue("")' would have erased their entire database," he said.

    DonaldDaters tweeted Tuesday morning that they had fixed the security vulnerability and thanked Alderson for "ensuring users are protected."

    Meanwhile, an alert at the top of the app's website links to a message from Moreno to the app's users.

    The developers were apparently forced to shut down the exchange of messages through the app "while we implement new security protocols," the letter said. "We have taken swift and decisive action to remedy the mistake and make all possible efforts to prevent this from happening again."

    Reviews on the Google App store don't reflect much better on the company. With 33 ratings, the app has just three out of five stars.

    "Not only is this app incredibly buggy, to the point of being in alpha, it steals money. You do a transaction, you get a Google Play receipt, the funds disappear from your bank, and the app gives you an error saying that there was an error and no funds were charged when they clearly were!" one reviewer said, giving one star.

    Another review, which gave three stars but had 39 other people respond to its criticism with a "thumbs up," said it's "kinda silly that you can't interact or see your matches unless you pay the monthly fee. You're a new app, you don't have many selections yet. I'm not gonna pay $30 a month to scroll through the same 5 guys who don't even live in my state."

    Several of the 17 people who have reviewed the app have complained of receiving endless error messages, to the point where the app is unusable.

    Related:

    Who's Worse: CBS or Donald Trump?
    Donald Trump Claims US Has No Ally 'Worse Than the EU' in Candid Interview
    Kanye West, Jim Brown, and Donald Trump Walk Into the Oval Office...
    'I Don’t Always Agree What He Tweets' - Melania About Donald Trump Tweets
    How to Build a Movement Beyond Donald Trump aka Healing America
    Don't Lie to Me: Barbra Streisand Disses Donald Trump in New Single
    Tags:
    Donald Trump, Trump supporters, dating, online dating
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    • Сomment

    News

    All news
    All news

    Recommended

    Multimedia

    Участники праздника летнего солнцестояния в селе Окунево Омской области
    Bucolic Beauties From Different Countries and Times
    Deficit Don
    Deficit Don
    How did Israel's jets make Russia's Il-20 the target of Syrian missiles?
    How the Downing of Russia's Il-20 Military Plane in Syria Unfolded
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse