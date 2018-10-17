Pompeo Says Saudi Leaders Show Commitment to Thoroughly Probe Khashoggi Case

WASHINGTON (Sputnik) - US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo said in a statement upon conclusion of his visit to Riyadh that the Saudi government has pledged to get to the bottom of case concerning the disappearance of Washington Post columnist Jamal Khashoggi.

"My assessment from these meetings is that there is serious commitment to determine all the facts and ensure accountability, including accountability for Saudi Arabia’s senior leaders or senior officials," the statement said on Tuesday.

Pompeo pointed out he had "direct and candid" talks with the Saudi government officials during which he emphasized the need for a transparent and timely probe into the incident.

The secretary said Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman refuted claims that he has knowledge of the events that took place in the Saudi consulate in Istanbul where Khashoggi was seen last on October 2.

According to the journalist's fiancee, he was invited to the consulate to receive marriage-related documents, but never left the diplomatic mission.

Turkish authorities have said they have evidence that suggests Khashoggi was murdered inside the consulate, but Riyadh has denied the claims.