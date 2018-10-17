Trump Seeks Congress Approval for Separate Trade Deals With Japan, EU, UK

WASHINGTON (Sputnik) – The Trump administration has notified Congress of plans to seek expanded negotiating authority for talks on new trade deals with Japan, the European Union and the United Kingdom, US Trade Representative (USTR) Robert Lighthizer announced in a press release.

"Under President Trump’s leadership, we will continue to expand US trade and investment by negotiating trade agreements with Japan, the EU and the United Kingdom," Lighthizer said on Tuesday.

The administration notified Congress of its intent to seek Trade Promotion Authority (TPA) for each negotiation, the release explained.

TPA requires the administration to consult with Congress during negotiations. Once an agreement is finalized, however, Congress is required to approve or reject the entire package with no changes.

The USTR will publish objectives for the negotiations at least 30 days before formal trade negotiations begin, the release noted.

US goods and services trade with the European Union amounted to nearly $1.2 trillion in 2017, while trade with the UK totaled $236 billion, and with Japan it reached $283.6 billion.