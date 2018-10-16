Trump Names Federal Reserve as His 'Biggest Threat' for Raising Interest Rates

“My biggest threat is the Fed because the Fed is raising interest rates too fast and it’s independent so I don’t speak to him [Powell], but I’m not happy with what he’s been doing because it’s been going too fast,” Trump said.
Trump acknowledged that Powell had been his personal choice to head the Fed. “I’m not blaming anybody. I put him there,” he said.
Auto loan rates are at their highest level since 2009 and 30-year fixed mortgage rates are now at their highest point since 2011.
