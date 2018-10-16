US Syria Envoy Heads to Saudi Arabia, Turkey for Talks on Political Solution

"The Secretary’s Special Representative for Syria Engagement, Ambassador James Jeffrey, will travel to Turkey, Qatar, and Saudi Arabia, October 15–23, for discussions with allies and partners about Syria," the release said on Monday. "Throughout his trip, Ambassador Jeffrey will seek to meet representatives of the Syrian people and reiterate to them our full support for UN Security Council Resolution 2254, and UN Special Envoy de Mistura’s efforts to stand up the Syrian Constitutional Committee as quickly as possible."
Earlier this year, Ankara, jointly with the opposition Free Syrian Army forces, launched Operation Olive Branch in Afrin in order to "clear" Turkey's Syrian border from the terrorist threat.
The operation was said to be an offensive against the Kurdish-led Democratic Union Party in Syria (PYD), its armed wing People's Protection Units (YPG), and Syrian Democratic Forces (SDF) positions surrounding the Syrian city of Afrin.
Turkey considers both the PYD and the YPG to be linked to the Kurdistan Workers' Party (PKK), listed as a terrorist organization by Ankara.
