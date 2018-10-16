Register
06:58 GMT +316 October 2018
Listen Live
    Search
    Facebook hand

    Facebook Bans Voting Misinformation Ahead of November Midterms

    CC0
    US
    Get short URL
    0 0 0

    The social media giant will ban false information concerning voting requirements and fake reports about violence in the lines at polling stations leading up to the US’ midterm elections, a senior company official said.

    The ban on false and misleading information, announced by Facebook executives on Monday, comes six weeks after Sen. Ron Wyden (D-OR) asked the company’s Chief Operating Officer Sheryl Sandberg how Facebook would counter tactics which aim to mislead users and potentially prevent them from voting, Reuters reported.

    READ MORE: Facebook Weighing Ban on Hacked Info — Cyber Head

    Loud & Clear
    The Facebook Purge: Corporate America's War on Alternative Media
    The world’s largest online social network, with more than 1.5 billion daily users, also  said it would ban “misrepresentations about how to vote, such as claims that you can vote by text message, and statements about whether a vote will be counted.”

    Facebook executives explained that the new policies would be enforced by community standards moderators. Company officials said that such moderation would be more effective than deleting all misleading posts at once.

    “We don't believe we should remove things from Facebook that are shared by authentic people if they don't violate those community standards, even if they are false,” said Tessa Lyons, product manager for Facebook's News Feed feature, which shows users what their friends are sharing.

    Facebook has previously taken fire for the alleged Russian involvement in the 2016 US presidential election via social media posts. Although little evidence has been found suggesting that such posts had much influence on the election, Facebook has been criticized for not taking action against dishonest accounts and misleading information on its platform. Since then, Facebook policies have undergone several changes.

    Social media
    CC0
    Facebook Removes 559 Pages, 251 Accounts Over 'Inauthentic Behavior' – Statement
    At some point Facebook executives even discussed banning all political advertising on the social media platform, however, the company rejected that idea, as product managers were loath to leave advertising dollars on the table, and executives argued that blocking political ads wouldn’t contribute to the fight against fake news, but would favor wealthier campaigners who could afford more traditional and expensive advertisements, such as TV spots. Instead, the company agreed to check political ad buyers for proof of national residency and keep a public record of such buyers.

    “Without a clear and transparent policy to curb the deliberate spread of false information that applies across platforms, we will continue to be vulnerable,” said Graham Brookie, head of the Atlantic Council’s Digital Forensic Research Lab.

    Other social media companies, including Reddit and Twitter, have also launched their own efforts to keep misinformation off their platforms.

    In the beginning of October Twitter announced that “as platform manipulation tactics continue to evolve, we are updating and expanding our rules to better reflect how we identify fake accounts, and what types of inauthentic activity violate our guidelines,” noting that it would continue removing accounts with false information about voting or ones misrepresenting themselves as members of political parties.

    Related:

    Facebook Weighing Ban on Hacked Info - Cyber Head
    ‘People Lost Their Jobs’: Facebook Purge Leaves Indie Journalists in Limbo
    Indie Media Expelled From Facebook After Becoming ‘Threat to the Establishment’
    New York Times Serves as Facebook's Mouthpiece in Purge of Independent Media
    Tags:
    Midterm Elections, voting, misinformation, 2018 midterm elections, Facebook, United States
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    • Сomment

    News

    All news
    All news

    Recommended

    Multimedia

    Autumn in Golf Park
    The Globe in 50 Shades of Autumn
    Keyboard Warfare
    Keyboard Warfare
    How did Israel's jets make Russia's Il-20 the target of Syrian missiles?
    How the Downing of Russia's Il-20 Military Plane in Syria Unfolded
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse