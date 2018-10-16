Indal Agrees to Pay $3.5Mln to Settle False Claims Act Allegations

WASHINGTON (Sputnik) - Indal Technologies has made a $3.5 million settlement with the federal government following allegations that it sold flawed helicopter landing systems for use on US Navy destroyers, the Department of Justice said in a news release.

"The Department of Justice announced today that Indal Technologies has agreed to pay $3.5 million to resolve allegations that it knowingly sold defective helicopter landing systems designed for US Navy destroyers," the release said on Monday.

Indal, which is based in the province of Ontario in Canada, is a division within the US Curtiss-Wright Corporation of Charlotte, North Carolina.

"The settlement announced today resolves allegations that Indal, without informing the Navy, knowingly substituted a different, less expensive type of steel in numerous RAST [recovery, assist, secure and traverse] system track plates delivered to the Navy," the release said.

Since the 1970s, Indal has produced the RAST system attached to the US Navy’s Arleigh-Burke class destroyers to allow helicopters to land on them. The claims resolved by the settlement are allegations only; there has been no determination of liability, the Justice Department added.