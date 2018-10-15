Trump Plan to Export Coal, Gas Through Naval Bases Threatens US Security

"This reckless, harebrained proposal undermines national security instead of increasing it, and it undermines states’ rights to enforce necessary health, safety and environmental protections in their communities," Inslee said. "This is outrageous."
"Our state has been left in the dark about the Administration's latest scheme. We’ve seen the news reports but have yet to hear from them in person. This effort is just the latest attempt at an end run around Washington’s authority to safeguard the health and safety of our people," Inslee said.
The Trump administration is considering cooperating with private companies to transport coal and liquefied natural gas (LNG) through US Navy bases or other federal facilities, Secretary of the Interior Ryan Zinke was reported as saying according to media reports earlier in the day.
