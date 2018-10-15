US Cops Unveil Surveillance VIDEO to Help Solve a Model’s Mysterious Murder

While the authorities initially responded to Quayle’s minor traffic accident, a subsequent medical examination revealed that the model actually sustained a gunshot wound to the neck while she was driving.

Georgia police have reached out to the public in an attempt to help solve the murder of Kelsey Quayle, a 28-year old aspiring model who was shot in the neck while driving down the road in Riverdale.

In order to help find the eyewitnesses, the police published a video recorded by a surveillance camera at a gas station near the site of the tragedy.

"Detectives would like to speak with you about what you may have seen in the area. We would especially like to speak with the driver of the white SUV and the driver of the gray sedan that is seen passing Kelsey's vehicle as it is traveling in the lanes of oncoming traffic," the police wrote in a Facebook post accompanying the video.

On October 8, Quayle was driving in her car when she apparently drifted out of her lane and collided with other vehicles.

While initially it was regarded as a traffic accident by authorities, the medical staff at Grady Memorial Hospital in Atlanta where Quayle was taken to, discovered that the model was actually shot in the neck, NBC News reports.

Quayle died on October 10 shortly after being taken off life support.