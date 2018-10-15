Trump Says Not Prepared to Lose Trillions Responding to Climate Change

MOSCOW (Sputnik) - US President Donald Trump said he does not want to spend trillions of dollars responding to impacts of climate change, which he said was not a hoax but could "change back again."

"I think something's happening. Something's changing and it'll change back again. I don't think it's a hoax, I think there's probably a difference. But I don't know that it's manmade. I will say this. I don't wanna give trillions and trillions of dollars. I don't wanna lose millions and millions of jobs," Trump said in an interview with the CBS broadcaster.

© Sputnik / Alexey Filippov ‘Back to the Holocene’: Landmark UN Climate Change Report a Call to Action

Last week, the US Supreme Court decided to uphold a decision that scrapped federal limits on a dangerous greenhouse gas linked to climate change. The case involves an environmental rule passed by former President Barack Obama that phased out the use of hydroflurocarbons, which are used for manufacturing refrigerators, air conditioners, aerosol spray cans and other products.

The environmental group Natural Resources Defense and several companies had sought to appeal a 2017 decision to overturn the Obama-era rule. In August 2017, the US Court of Appeals for the District of Columbia annulled Obama's regulation.

READ MORE: Climate Change Scientist on Global Rises in Temperature: 'We Need to Act Faster'

New Supreme Court Justice Brett Kavanaugh did not have a say in Tuesday's decision not to hear the case, but he wrote the majority opinion from the US Court of Appeals for the District of Columbia that annulled the Obama-era rule.

Trump tweeted in November 2012 that the concept of global warming was "created by and for the Chinese in order to make US manufacturing non-competitive." The United States left the Paris Agreement on climate change last year.

READ MORE: New Climate Change Report Says We’re Screwed Even if Paris Accord Goals Met