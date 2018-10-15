Trump Says Not Prepared to Lose Trillions Responding to Climate Change

"I think something's happening. Something's changing and it'll change back again. I don't think it's a hoax, I think there's probably a difference. But I don't know that it's manmade. I will say this. I don't wanna give trillions and trillions of dollars. I don't wanna lose millions and millions of jobs," Trump said in an interview with the CBS broadcaster.
The environmental group Natural Resources Defense and several companies had sought to appeal a 2017 decision to overturn the Obama-era rule. In August 2017, the US Court of Appeals for the District of Columbia annulled Obama's regulation.
New Supreme Court Justice Brett Kavanaugh did not have a say in Tuesday's decision not to hear the case, but he wrote the majority opinion from the US Court of Appeals for the District of Columbia that annulled the Obama-era rule.
Trump tweeted in November 2012 that the concept of global warming was "created by and for the Chinese in order to make US manufacturing non-competitive." The United States left the Paris Agreement on climate change last year.
