'A Bigger Problem': Trump Says China Meddled in 2016 Presidential Election

"I think China meddled also. And I think, frankly, China […] is a bigger problem," Trump told CBS, when asked whether he believes that Russia interfered in the 2016 election campaign.
US National Security Adviser John Bolton said furing a raio interview aired on Friday that the major issue of the 21st century for the United States is China due to its ability to build economic and military power while violating international norms.
US Secretary of Homeland Security Kirstjen Nielsen said on Wednesday that China has launched an unprecedented campaign to influence the opinions of Americans,however, Beijing has not yet attacked US election systems.
READ MORE: China is Creating New Powerful Tool to Counter Trump's Trade Offensive
Trump's accusations of election meddling come as the United States and China have become increasingly embroiled in a trade dispute that has seen the two sides impose tariffs on billions of dollars’ worth of goods.
Trump said during a United Nations Security Council meeting last month that China was meddling in the 2018 midterm elections.
Vice President Mike Pence echoed Trump's accusations during a speech at the Hudson Institute in Washington DC on October 4, saying that China is trying to influence American public opinion in the 2018 and 2020 elections because, "Trump's leadership is working, and China wants a different American president."
READ MORE: Trump: Mueller Probe a 'Witch Hunt,' Manafort Verdict 'A Very Sad Thing'
All comments
Show new comments (0)