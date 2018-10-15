'A Bigger Problem': Trump Says China Meddled in 2016 Presidential Election

US President Donald Trump said in an interview aired by CBS on Sunday that he believes that China is more dangerous than Russia, in regards to "election meddling."

"I think China meddled also. And I think, frankly, China […] is a bigger problem," Trump told CBS, when asked whether he believes that Russia interfered in the 2016 election campaign.

"Do you really think I'd call Russia to help me with an election? Give me a break. They wouldn't able to help me at all. Call Russia. It's so ridiculous," Trump told CBS.

US National Security Adviser John Bolton said furing a raio interview aired on Friday that the major issue of the 21st century for the United States is China due to its ability to build economic and military power while violating international norms.

US Secretary of Homeland Security Kirstjen Nielsen said on Wednesday that China has launched an unprecedented campaign to influence the opinions of Americans,however, Beijing has not yet attacked US election systems.

Trump's accusations of election meddling come as the United States and China have become increasingly embroiled in a trade dispute that has seen the two sides impose tariffs on billions of dollars’ worth of goods.

The trade war between China and the United States escalated in June when US President Donald Trump announced that $50 billion worth of Chinese goods would be subject to 25 percent tariffs, with Beijing responding in kind. The latest round of the US tariffs came into effect in September, which deteriorated the situation even further.

Trump said during a United Nations Security Council meeting last month that China was meddling in the 2018 midterm elections.

Vice President Mike Pence echoed Trump's accusations during a speech at the Hudson Institute in Washington DC on October 4, saying that China is trying to influence American public opinion in the 2018 and 2020 elections because, "Trump's leadership is working, and China wants a different American president."

