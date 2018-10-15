Register
04:48 GMT +315 October 2018
Listen Live
    Search
    People walk past the Consulate-General of Russia in San Francisco, California on December 29, 2016

    Russian Envoy Examines Exterior of Closed San Francisco Diplomatic Premises

    © AFP 2018 / Josh Edelson
    US
    Get short URL
    0 01

    SAN FRANCISCO (Sputnik) - Russian Ambassador to the United States Anatoly Antonov told reporters on Sunday he had examined seized Russian diplomatic properties from outside.

    "I and my colleagues went to see the building where our Consul-General resided, and then we came up to our Consulate-General," Antonov said. "These are empty buildings, there are no Russian diplomats there. It is sad."

    The ambassador, who is on a visit in San Francisco, said he felt that Russian citizens in the area suffered from lack of consular assistance.

    Олимпиада 2014. Жизнь Олимпийского парка
    © Sputnik / Konstantin Chalabov
    Groundless Expulsion of Diplomats Narrows Way to Mend US-Russian Ties - Analysts
    "I think the time will come when the United States will realize the need to return all the seized buildings unlawfully taken from us. And in this case, the US-Russia relations will develop better. And moreover, it will be easier for Russian citizens to live here."

    The ambassador noted that no one approached the diplomats while they were examining the buildings.

    "I didn’t want to provoke anyone. I want to know the condition of the Russian property," he said. "It is sad to see empty flagstaffs without Russian flags."

    READ MORE: Russia to Continue to Seek Return of Diplomatic Property in US — Kremlin

    The administration of US President Donald Trump shut down the Russian Consulate General in San Francisco, and trade missions in New York City and Washington, DC last year in response to Moscow's decision to reduce the number of US diplomatic staff in Russia.

    Embassy of Russia in Washington DC
    CC BY-SA 2.5 / Asiir / Embassy of Russia in Washington DC
    Russian Cultural Center in Washington to Continue Work Despite Head’s Expulsion - Moscow
    In March, the United States closed the Russian Consulate in Seattle over allegations of Moscow's involvement in the poisoning of former Russian intelligence officer Sergei Skripal in the United Kingdom, though the Kremlin firmly denied any involvement.

    Officials from the US Department of State entered the official residence of the former Russian consul after breaking all the locks.

    Moscow has said that the actions of the United States constituted a violation of international law, including the Vienna Convention on Diplomatic and Consular Relations.

    READ MORE: US Searches at Russian Diplomatic Property Outrageous — Moscow

    Related:

    Trump Admits US Lags Behind Russia, China on Space Force Creation
    Cal Governor Sees Silicon Valley as Possible Venue for Closer US, Russia Ties
    Russian Envoy to US: Memories of Common Past Could Contribute to US, Russia Ties
    NATO Supreme Commander: US Carrier Off Norway's Coast Puts Russia 'On Notice'
    Russian Envoy: US, Russia Must Revive Communication on Strategic Stability
    Tags:
    seized property, examination, diplomats, Anatoly Antonov, United States, San Francisco
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    • Сomment

    News

    All news
    All news

    Recommended

    Multimedia

    Candidates for Miss Earth 2018
    Miss Earth 2018: 90 Beauties Compete for the Crown
    No Skies for F-35s
    No Skies for F-35s
    How did Israel's jets make Russia's Il-20 the target of Syrian missiles?
    How the Downing of Russia's Il-20 Military Plane in Syria Unfolded
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse