Register
04:28 GMT +315 October 2018
Listen Live
    Search
    A Secret Service agent stands guard as Marine One with President Donald Trump aboard departs the White House in Washington, Saturday, Dec. 2, 2017, for a short trip to Andrews Air Force Base, Md. where Trump will travel to New York for a fundraising event

    Secret Service Says Foiled An Assassination Attempt Against Trump in Philippines

    © AP Photo / Andrew Harnik
    US
    Get short URL
    111

    The president’s bodyguards determined that there was a credible assassination attempt during US President Donald Trump’s 2017 visit to the Philippines, according to a National Geographic documentary.

    The US Secret Service, an agency tasked with the personal security of a US president, foiled an assassination attempt on Trump, during his 2017 visit to Manila, Philippines, for an ASEAN summit.

    The revelation comes from a National Geographic documentary aired Sunday.

    According to the film, days before the ASEAN summit, Manila escalated to "critical threat level," due to threats attributed to Daesh terrorists. The videos published by Daesh urged solitary "lone wolf" attackers to "lie in wait" and "ambush" the president while he was visiting the Philippines.

    As Trump, reportedly codenamed ‘Mogul,' prepared to depart to Manila, the Secret Service combed social media for indications of a possible assault, and they found one, in a form of a tweet.

    "Gonna be in Manila the same time as Trump […] I'll take one for the team lads," the tweet read, accompanied with a photo of Lee Harvey Oswald, the notorious alleged killer of US President John F. Kennedy.

    Bjoern Hoecke, chairman of the Alternative fuer Deutschland (AfD) in the German state of Thuringia, leaves after a press statement in Erfurt, central Germany, Monday, Feb. 13, 2017
    © AP Photo / Jens Meyer
    German Secret Service BfV to Decide on Surveillance of AfD by 2019 - Reports
    According to the NatGeo video, special software exists to shuffle through social media posts faster humans can.

    "The bread and butter of what we do is the human element-and the people that work the mission-and that's never going to change," a US special agent told The Daily Beast.

    The Service reportedly viewed a perpetrator's Instagram account, where they found a picture of a book entitled How to Kill: The Definitive History of the Assassin.

    Deciding that these two clues were enough to stipulate a credible threat, the Service traced the owner's computer and found it in Manila, mere kilometers away from the hotel in which the president was scheduled to stay.

    As the documentary details, the Secret Service had no idea as to the computer owner's precise location some 20 minutes ahead of Air Force One's touchdown in Manila.

    Following the POTUS landing, in a matter of minutes, the agents tracked the suspect to Luneta Park, one mile from the hotel where Trump was scheduled to stay. With the assistance of the Manila police, the Service reportedly swept the park and apprehended the suspect.

    Security personnel surround Venezuela's President Nicolas Maduro
    © AP Photo / Xinhua
    'White House Wants to Kill Me': Maduro Accuses US of Assassination Plot
    Speaking in an interview, Special Agent Chad Ragan attributed much of the operation's success to technology.

    "We were able to know that he was moving close to us, where he was, and track him. That was a huge piece of stopping the threat," he said, but added that without the assistance of Manila law enforcement, the mission would have been much more difficult.

    "That's an essential key to it that can't be understated, is how great these foreign governments are, or even locals," he added.

    Disclosing some of the details of the Secret Service's job, Ragan pointed out that it is crucial for the success of the mission that the operatives remain non-partisan while they are on duty.

    "It's sad, just as an American, how partisan everything is," Special Agent Ragan said, cited by NatGeo.

    "That being said, it doesn't matter if you like the person that's in office, it doesn't matter if you don't like the person that's in office-the bottom line is you're not protecting that person, you're protecting the office and what it stands for," he stated.

    Related:

    Secret Service: Russian National Extradited From Georgia on Hacking Charges
    Eminem Takes Dig at 'Agent Orange' Trump Over 'Sending Secret Service' After Him
    US Secret Service Slams UK Media Report on "Russian Spy" as Irresponsible
    Donald Trump's Secret Service Agent Dies in UK
    Security Much? Prank Call to Trump Results in Secret Service Visit
    Melania Trump Reportedly Alerted Secret Service Amid Threats to Her Son
    US Secret Service Arrests White House Contractor on Attempted Murder Warrant
    Tags:
    documentary, assassination plot, 2017 ASEAN summit in Manila, US Secret Service, Donald Trump, Philippines, United States
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    • Сomment

    News

    All news
    All news

    Recommended

    Multimedia

    Candidates for Miss Earth 2018
    Miss Earth 2018: 90 Beauties Compete for the Crown
    No Skies for F-35s
    No Skies for F-35s
    How did Israel's jets make Russia's Il-20 the target of Syrian missiles?
    How the Downing of Russia's Il-20 Military Plane in Syria Unfolded
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse