JP Morgan CEO Cancels Visit to Saudi Conference Amid Khashoggi Disappearance

Reuters reported, citing a company statement, that the largest bank in the US did not clarify whether Dimon's decision was directly affected by the Saudi journalist Jamal Khashoggi's disappearance.
Khashoggi, a former Saudi insider who has been working for The Washington Post newspaper and has been known for his criticism of the Saudi monarchy, went missing in Turkey on October 2. According to his fiancee, Khashoggi entered the Saudi consulate in the Turkish city of Istanbul and never came out.
Saudi Arabia on Sunday thanked Washington for not rushing to conclusions as the probe continues into the disappearance of journalist Jamal Khashoggi. Saudi King Salman bin Abdulaziz Al Saud thanked Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan on Sunday for his support for forming a joint working group to probe the disappearance of Saudi journalist Jamal Khashoggi.
The Washington Post reported on Friday that Turkish authorities had shared audio and video recordings with the United States suggesting that the journalist was murdered while inside the Saudi consulate.
