JP Morgan CEO Cancels Visit to Saudi Conference Amid Khashoggi Disappearance

JP Morgan Chase & Co Chief Executive Jamie Dimon has canceled plans to attend the upcoming Future Investment Initiative conference in Riyadh, Reuters reported Sunday, alongside growing uncertainty about the disappearance of journalist Jamal Khashoggi.

Reuters reported, citing a company statement, that the largest bank in the US did not clarify whether Dimon's decision was directly affected by the Saudi journalist Jamal Khashoggi's disappearance.

Earlier in the day, Ford Motor Chairman Bill Ford has also cancelled an upcoming trip to the Riyadh business conference. The JP Morgan Chase & Co chief executive's decision is the latest high-profile cancellation after the controversial disappearance of Khashoggi.

Khashoggi, a former Saudi insider who has been working for The Washington Post newspaper and has been known for his criticism of the Saudi monarchy, went missing in Turkey on October 2. According to his fiancee, Khashoggi entered the Saudi consulate in the Turkish city of Istanbul and never came out.

Saudi Arabia on Sunday thanked Washington for not rushing to conclusions as the probe continues into the disappearance of journalist Jamal Khashoggi. Saudi King Salman bin Abdulaziz Al Saud thanked Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan on Sunday for his support for forming a joint working group to probe the disappearance of Saudi journalist Jamal Khashoggi.

The Washington Post reported on Friday that Turkish authorities had shared audio and video recordings with the United States suggesting that the journalist was murdered while inside the Saudi consulate.

