At Least 40 Injured as Bus Crashes Into Cars on Los Angeles Highway - Reports

Los Angeles authorities said that 25 people were transported to hospitals with mostly minor injuries following a Sunday crash on a Los Angeles highway involving a passenger bus and multiple cars, AP reported.

Southbound lanes reportedly remained closed nearly two hours after the initial crash in LA's San Fernando Valley area. According to AP, the coach crashed into the concrete highway divider after severe collisions with othe vehicles.

NBCNC: About 40 people checked for injuries, after bus crash on the 405 freeway in Los Angeles, CA. (image from KNBC) @WVTM13 #wvtm13 pic.twitter.com/RuGumgFfhU — Shannon (@ShannonWVTM13) 14 октября 2018 г.

LA Fire Department spokeswoman Margaret Stewart said that five persons were in serious condition following the accident on Interstate 405. She added that the 20 others were in fair condition with minor injuries, AP Reported.

Local authorities have launched investigation into the accident. According to the Fox News broadcaster, At least 40 people were wounded after the accident.

