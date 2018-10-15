Hillary Says Clinton Was ‘Absolutely’ Right to Not Resign Over Lewinsky Scandal

Former First Lady Hillary Clinton said her husband, US President Bill Clinton, "absolutely" did the correct thing by not resigning after the 1998 sex scandal broke, arguing that the 22-year-old Monica Lewinsky was an adult at the time of her affair with POTUS.
"In retrospect, do you think Bill should've resigned in the wake of the Monica Lewinsky scandal?" CBS host Tony Dokoupil asked Hillary Clinton during the "Sunday Morning" TV show.
"Absolutely not," she replied.
"It wasn't an abuse of power?" Dokoupil asked, to which Clinton replied, "No. No."
Monica Lewinsky was a young White House intern at the time of the scandal, while Bill Clinton, at 49, was the president of the United States.
During the interview, Clinton pointed out multiple accusations of sexual misconduct against current US President Donald Trump. Trump has vigorously denied his involvement in several ongoing court cases against him.
Following the peak of #MeToo movement, several women, including Monica Lewinsky, accused President Bill Clinton of sexual misconduct, with Lewinsky herself referring to the affair as a "gross abuse of power."
Talking to Dokoupil, Clinton affirmed that she played "no role" in undermining the character of the women who came out against her husband.
The Clinton couple will soon embark on a nation-wide speaking tour, during which they are expected to publicly discuss their life in politics as well as current events. The tour is expected to begin after the upcoming November midterm elections in the US Congress.
Ever a galvanizing figure in the American political scene, Clinton's CBS interview sparked a wave of both criticism and support in social media.
Hard to say what's more shocking. The "she was an adult" or that she says she played no role in disparaging her husbands accusers. Shameless, evil person thru and thru.— Mark Keating (@markkeating55) 14 октября 2018 г.
Abuse of power knows no age!— Phil Conner (@Peconner1) 14 октября 2018 г.
Hypocrisy!!!
Chief Enabler! So glad she didn’t become President. She doesn’t have the values or moral compass for it.— Cheryl (@cmgannon56) 14 октября 2018 г.
I can’t believe she said that. So every male ceo can hit on any female employee and it’s not an abuse of power because they are adults? Really? Ugh i wish Hillary would just go away. She had her chances and she blew it.— GJ (@GJosephson1) 14 октября 2018 г.
All comments
Show new comments (0)