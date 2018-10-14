'Awkward': Omarosa Claims Trump Rubs Ivanka, Kisses Her on the Lips

Former Trump aide, reality TV star and author of the explosive book Unhinged, Omarosa has spilled exciting new details about the US president and his eldest daughter Ivanka’s relationship.

Omarosa Manigault Newman, who boosted her show business profile after leaving the US President Administration, has revealed several details about the way Donald Trump allegedly treats his daughter and White House Senior Adviser Ivanka. Promoting her behind-the-scenes book about Trump’s administration, Unhinged, Omarosa slammed Trump’s behavior as “awkward” in her interview on HBO's late-night talk show Real Time. Asked if Trump is “hot” for his daughter, Omarosa reminisced that the US President would often pat Ivanka “on the behind”.

“He would kiss her on the lips. He would rub her for a very long period of time. It was awkward,” she said.

According to the former White House aide, Ivanka “just loved…being Daddy’s Little Girl.”

“And always saying, “My Daddy” and correcting herself – “My father,” Omarosa said, trying to copy the presidential daughter’s mannerisms.

The woman seized the opportunity to lambast Ivanka’s husband Jared Kushner.

“He is that guy in the room who thinks he’s the smartest guy in the room. He has absolutely no idea of what is going on. He doesn’t know how stupid he sounds when he’s talking at those meetings,” Omarosa claimed.

Trump’s earlier statements on his attitude towards Ivanka have raised eyebrows, as some considered their father-daughter relationship a bit odd. More than a decade ago, when asked about his daughter posing for Playboy, Trump stated that “she does have a very nice figure. I’ve said that if Ivanka weren’t my daughter, perhaps I’d be dating her.”