At Least 2 Missing as Twin-Engine Plane Crashes Off Coast of New York - Reports

Twin-engine Piper PA-34 plane was flying from Connecticut and crashed in the water near Long Island, according to the New York Post. One body was recovered following the incident, the newspaper reported.
Search and rescue operations for other passengers are ongoing.
INCIDENT: 1 body recovered, 2 still missing after Piper Pa-34 crashes into the Atlantic near Quogue, in the Hamptons, Long Island, NY ~1110ET today. The flight had departed Danbury Municipal (KDXR). https://t.co/PkYBMrIdGS | https://t.co/hwqMMQgtuj pic.twitter.com/h5qopAlJlF— Airport Webcams (@AirportWebcams) 13 октября 2018 г.
