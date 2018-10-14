Pentagon Says Weapons Used by US-Led Coalition in Syria Comply With Intl Norms

MOSCOW (Sputnik) - All weapons systems used by the US-led coalition in Syria comply with the Law of Armed Conflict, a Pentagon representative told Sputnik.

"As a matter of policy, the Coalition will not publicly discuss the use of specific weapons and munitions in operations. However, every weapons system in the US inventory undergoes a legal review to ensure the weapon complies with the Law of Armed Conflict," the representative said.

© AP Photo / Militant website

The Syrian state news agency SANA reported on Saturday that the coalition had carried out an airstrike on the city of Hajin in Deir ez-Zor province, using the internationally prohibited white phosphorus munitions. According to Ikhbariya broadcaster, the airstrike led to civilian casualties. The use of white phosphorus munitions is banned under Additional Protocol to the 1949 Geneva Conventions.

The US-led coalition is conducting military operations in Syria against the Daesh terrorist group. The coalition's strikes have not been authorized by the Syrian government or the United Nations.

Last year, Operation Inherent Resolve spokesperson told Sputnik that the US-led coalition has used white phosphorus only to screen and mark targets in Raqqa during the operation to liberate the Syrian city from the Daesh.

