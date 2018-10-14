Pentagon Says Weapons Used by US-Led Coalition in Syria Comply With Intl Norms

"As a matter of policy, the Coalition will not publicly discuss the use of specific weapons and munitions in operations. However, every weapons system in the US inventory undergoes a legal review to ensure the weapon complies with the Law of Armed Conflict," the representative said.
The US-led coalition is conducting military operations in Syria against the Daesh terrorist group. The coalition's strikes have not been authorized by the Syrian government or the United Nations.
Last year, Operation Inherent Resolve spokesperson told Sputnik that the US-led coalition has used white phosphorus only to screen and mark targets in Raqqa during the operation to liberate the Syrian city from the Daesh.
WATCH US, Israeli Rockets Reportedly Left Behind by Terrorists in Daraa, Syria
All comments
Show new comments (0)