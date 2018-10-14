'It is a Secret': Russian Envoy to UN Preparing Goodbye Gift to Outgoing Haley

"It is a secret. She is leaving but she has not left yet," he told Sputnik in Fort Ross, a historic Russian site in California where a wayward cross was unveiled on Saturday.
Russian Ambassador to the United Nations Vassily Nebenzia todl reporters on Tuesday that he regrets the fact his US counterpart Nikki Haley is resigning from her position at the world body. Nebenzia also said it became clear from Haley’s explanation the decision to leave the post is hers and has to be respected.
Haley, who previously served as governor of the US state of South Carolina, said she did not know what would be her next move, but noted that she would campaign for Trump ahead of the 2020 presidential election.
READ MORE: Professor Sheds Light on Reasons Behind Haley's Resignation
Donald Trump said earlier he would name a candidate to fill Haley's the position within two to three weeks.
All comments
Show new comments (0)