FORT ROSS (Sputnik) - Russian Ambassador to the UN Vassily Nebenzia has a farewell gift for his outgoing US counterpart Nikki Haley but will not say what it is yet.

"It is a secret. She is leaving but she has not left yet," he told Sputnik in Fort Ross, a historic Russian site in California where a wayward cross was unveiled on Saturday.

The US ambassador to the UN announced on Tuesday her surprise decision to step down at the end of this year. She served in this role since January 2017.

Russian Ambassador to the United Nations Vassily Nebenzia todl reporters on Tuesday that he regrets the fact his US counterpart Nikki Haley is resigning from her position at the world body. Nebenzia also said it became clear from Haley’s explanation the decision to leave the post is hers and has to be respected.

Haley, who previously served as governor of the US state of South Carolina, said she did not know what would be her next move, but noted that she would campaign for Trump ahead of the 2020 presidential election.

Donald Trump said earlier he would name a candidate to fill Haley's the position within two to three weeks.