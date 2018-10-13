Kansas Governor Candidate to Campaign on a Jeep With Replica Machine Gun (PHOTO)

Previously, Kobach insisted that preventing him from installing the gun replica on a jeep would be an infringement of his Second Amendment rights.

The organizing committee for the Iola’s Farm City Days has announced that Kris Kobach, Republican candidate for the governor of Kansas, can mount a machine gun replica on a campaign jeep during the event, according to local media reports.

The committee previously told Kobach that he would have to remove the replica gun from his jeep, also sporting a Stars and Stripes paintjob and a Donald Trump bobblehead, if he wanted the vehicle to take part in the parade.

#AP ☛➧➧ Kansas town says Kobach can’t use replica gun in parade



TOPEKA, Kan. (AP) — Organizers of a small-town Kansas parade have told Republican Kris Kobach that he must remove a replica machine gun from the back of a Jeep that’s become a key part… https://t.co/jlByIDFX9M pic.twitter.com/0x4Pwu77fV — Matters How U Stand (@MattersUStand) 12 октября 2018 г.

​In response to this development, Kobach declared that this decision would "violate his free-speech rights as a proponent of the right to bear arms."

Daniel Schowengerdt, an attorney for the organizing committee, claimed however that the group he represents did not intend to "forcibly prevent [Kobach] from entering" the parade.

As Schowengerdt explained, the committee now expects Kobach to mark the machine gun as a replica, and also to mount a sign on his jeep, saying that the parade does not "condone the display of large-scale military weapons."