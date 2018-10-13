American Pastor Brunson Released by Turkey Arrives at US Air Base - Reports

US pastor Andrew Brunson was recently released in Turkey after a court in Izmir ruled he did not have to serve any more jail time. Hours before his arrival, US President Donald Trump invited him to the Oval Office.

Recently released US pastor Andrew Brunson has arrived at the United States, AFP reported, citing a Christian group. As the media specified, his plane touched down at Andrews Air Force Base. Prior to that, US President Donald Trump invited him to visit the White House.

The pastor was released from prison in July and then detained under house arrest until October 12, when a court allowed him to walk free, ruling that he did not have to any serve more jail time. Soon after that, Andrew Brunson boarded a plane for the United States

Charges Against Andrew Brunson's

Brunson was detained three years ago in connection with his alleged ties to US-based cleric Fethullah Gulen. The latter was accused by Turkey of plotting the 2016 failed military coup.

Reacting to Brunson's detention, the United States imposed sanctions against Turkish Justice Minister Abdulhamit Gul and Interior Minister Suleyman Soylu and doubled import tariffs on Turkish aluminum and steel to 20 percent and 50 percent, respectively.