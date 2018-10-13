Register
14:52 GMT +313 October 2018
Listen Live
    Search
    A young man smokes a Suorin Drop electronic cigarette in this picture illustration taken September 14, 2018

    US Watchdog Warns Chinese Firm Over Selling Viagra Ingredient in Vape Liquid

    © REUTERS / Mike Blake
    US
    Get short URL
    1 0 0

    The Food and Drug Administration, a guardian of public safety in the United States, insists that an e-cigarette company has falsely claimed that its products were officially approved for sale in America. The agency has warned that ingredients in these products can be risky for human health when mixed with some other prescription drugs.

    The Food and Drug Administration (FDA), an agency of the US Department of Health and Human Services, has sent a warning letter to the China-based e-cigarette supplier HelloCig, which purportedly sells vape juice that contains prescription drugs used to treat erectile dysfunction.

    According to the watchdog, HelloCig sells two e-cigarette liquids, one containing an ingredient active in Cialis and the other an ingredient for Viagra. Although both Cialis and Viagra are FDA-approved prescription drugs, they are not approved to be added to e-liquid, the FDA claims.

    The FDA also warned that these ingredients, sildenafil and tadalafil, may interact with some prescription drugs used to treat high blood pressure or heart disease, and can lower blood pressure to dangerous levels.

    "These FDA-approved prescription drugs are not approved for inclusion in e-liquid products sold over the counter and are therefore being sold illegally. In addition, the company is marketing other e-liquids used in e-cigarettes in ways that convey and mislead consumers into believing that the FDA has approved these tobacco products, when it has not," the agency said in an online statement.

    GE9X engine soars
    © Photo: Youtube / GE Aviation
    ‘Unprecedented’: Chinese Intel Officer Extradited to US Over Economic Espionage

    The FDA dug into HelloCig's website to find out that the company has unabashedly advertised its e-cigarette liquids alongside labels and images using drug brand names. For instance, it claims that an advertisement for "E-Cialis HelloCig E-Liquid" featured an image of a Cialis bottle and tablets and a "partially undressed couple" embracing, accompanied by the caption, "WOOOOW, Have you tried our E-Cialis? It is amazing LOL."

    HelloCig was given a 15-day ultimatum to respond to the FDA's concerns; it risks facing further action such as seizure or injunction if it fails to meet the request.

    "There are no e-liquid products approved to contain prescription drugs or any other medications that require a doctor's supervision," FDA chief Scott Gottlieb stated. "This action is part of FDA's broader effort to regulate the safety of vaping products, and crack down on misleading claims and illegal and dangerous e-liquids that may entice youth or put consumers at risk."

    Related:

    Bolton: US Sees China as 'Major Issue' of Century
    US Treasury Secretary ‘Won’t Lose Any Sleep’ Over China Selling US Bonds
    UK Refuses to Comment on Reports About Increased Intel Exchange on Russia, China
    US-China War is Inevitable?
    Mysterious Object Leaving White Trail Spotted Over China (VIDEOS)
    Tags:
    warning, Viagra, Cialis, HelloCig, Department of Health and Human Services, Food and Drug Administration, China, United States
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    • Сomment

    News

    All news
    All news

    Recommended

    Multimedia

    Candidates for Miss Earth 2018
    Miss Earth 2018: 90 Beauties Compete for the Crown
    No Skies for F-35s
    No Skies for F-35s
    How did Israel's jets make Russia's Il-20 the target of Syrian missiles?
    How the Downing of Russia's Il-20 Military Plane in Syria Unfolded
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse