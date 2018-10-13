Bolton: US Sees China as 'Major Issue' of Century

WASHINGTON (Sputnik) - White House National Security Adviser John Bolton during a radio interview said the major issue of the 21st century for the United States is China due to its ability to build economic and military power while violating international norms.

"Well, I think we do see China as the major issue of this century," Bolton told Hugh Hewitt in an interview that aired on Friday.

© AFP 2018 / TIM SLOAN IMF Report: Global Economy Growth May Get ‘Worse’ if Trade War Continues - Prof

China has gained substantial economic strength, Bolton added, by neglecting international norms they were expected to comply with and has committed frequent violations since joining the World Trade Organization. This economic strength has allowed it to build its military strength, Bolton said.

China's unnecessary provocative behavior has gone on for far too long and the near collision between US and Chinese warships in the South China Sea is an example of how dangerous China's behavior is, Bolton said.

The United States and China have become increasingly embroiled in a trade dispute that has seen the two sides impose tariffs on billions of dollars’ worth of goods.

READ MORE: Report Warns US Military-Industrial Complex Hopelessly Dependent on China