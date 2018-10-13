Register
13 October 2018
    The People's Republic of China flag and the U.S. Stars and Stripes fly along Pennsylvania Avenue near the US Capitol during Chinese President Hu Jintao's state visit in Washington, DC, US on January 18, 2011.

    Bolton: US Sees China as 'Major Issue' of Century

    US
    WASHINGTON (Sputnik) - White House National Security Adviser John Bolton during a radio interview said the major issue of the 21st century for the United States is China due to its ability to build economic and military power while violating international norms.

    "Well, I think we do see China as the major issue of this century," Bolton told Hugh Hewitt in an interview that aired on Friday.

    The World Bank Group building is seen at the start of the Annual Fall meetings of the International Monetary Fund (IMF) and World Bank on October 10, 2008 in Washington, DC.
    IMF Report: Global Economy Growth May Get ‘Worse’ if Trade War Continues - Prof
    China has gained substantial economic strength, Bolton added, by neglecting international norms they were expected to comply with and has committed frequent violations since joining the World Trade Organization. This economic strength has allowed it to build its military strength, Bolton said.

    China's unnecessary provocative behavior has gone on for far too long and the near collision between US and Chinese warships in the South China Sea is an example of how dangerous China's behavior is, Bolton said.

    The United States and China have become increasingly embroiled in a trade dispute that has seen the two sides impose tariffs on billions of dollars’ worth of goods.

