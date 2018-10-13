Bolton: US Sees China as 'Major Issue' of Century

"Well, I think we do see China as the major issue of this century," Bolton told Hugh Hewitt in an interview that aired on Friday.
China's unnecessary provocative behavior has gone on for far too long and the near collision between US and Chinese warships in the South China Sea is an example of how dangerous China's behavior is, Bolton said.
The United States and China have become increasingly embroiled in a trade dispute that has seen the two sides impose tariffs on billions of dollars’ worth of goods.
