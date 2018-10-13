Register
06:19 GMT +313 October 2018
Listen Live
    Search
    New allegations about police misconduct in Chicago’s Homan Square have surfaced, with a man arrested and detained at the controversial facility saying he was threatened with forcible heroin injection during interrogation.

    Sessions to Establish Prosecution Gun Crimes Team in Chicago

    © AP Photo / Kiichiro Sato
    US
    Get short URL
    0 0 0

    WASHINGTON (Sputnik) - US Attorney General Jeff Sessions has filed a motion opposing a Chicago Police Department settlement agreement that unduly restricts officers and threatens the city’s safety, the Justice Department said in a press release.

    "Sessions today announced that he is… filing a brief opposing a proposed consent decree on Chicago police," the release said on Friday. The Justice Department, according to the release, believes the consent decree would deprive local officials of the flexibility they need to ensure the safety of the people in Chicago.

    Footage of Scene Where Two NYPD Officers Were Killed by African American
    Number of US Police Shootings ‘Appalling,’ Unjustified by Crime Rate
    In August 2017, the state of Illinois sued Chicago, alleging the use of excessive force and racially biased policing, the release said. In September 2018, Illinois and Chicago submitted a proposed consent decree to the United States District Court for the Northern District of Illinois for approval. The court has provided a public comment period on the proposed consent decree, which is set to close on October 12, the release noted.

    The Justice Department also said in a press release on Friday that Jeff Sessions is deploying additional prosecutors to Chicago.

    "Sessions is sending five additional violent crime prosecutors to Chicago," the release said on Friday. "With these additional resources, United States Attorney for the Northern District of Illinois John Lausch is creating a Gun Crimes Prosecution Team that will focus on investigating and prosecuting gun cases from the most violent neighborhoods in Chicago."

    READ MORE: Chicago Police Revealed to Use Force More Often on Young Black Men

    The murder surge in Chicago is a direct result of the unjustified restrictions on proper policing and disrespect for US police offers, Sessions said in the release.

    The release noted that in 2016 Chicago saw its biggest single-year increase in the murder rate in the last 60 years. The murder rate jumped 68.5 percent above the previous 10-year average, according to the release.

    Chicago police
    © Flickr / John W. Iwanski
    US Justice Department Releases Scathing Report on Chicago Police Abuse
    In the same release, the Justice Department said Sessions filed a brief on Friday opposing a Chicago Police Department settlement agreement because the reforms contained within would threaten public safety.

    In 2017, the release said, Sessions created the Chicago Crime Gun Strike Force by providing a permanent team of 21 additional permanent special agents from the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives, six intelligence research specialists, 12 task force officers from the Chicago Police Department, two task force officers from the Illinois State Police, and four ballistics specialists who are focused on the most violent offenders in the most violent areas.

    Related:

    Chicago Police Officer Van Dyke Guilty of Murder
    Chicago Police Revealed to Use Force More Often on Young Black Men
    Chicago Police Use 'Bait Truck' Filled With Nike Trainers to Arrest Black Youths
    Protests Erupt in Chicago After Police Killing; Putin, Trump Meet in Helsinki
    Chicago Police Charged in Cover-Up; Venezuelan Coup Attempt?
    Tags:
    police, prosecution, violence, crime rates, crime, Justice Department, Jeff Sessions, Chicago, United States
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    • Сomment

    News

    All news
    All news

    Recommended

    Multimedia

    Enter if You Dare: 10 Most Perilous Hiking Trails in World
    Enter if You Dare: 10 Most Perilous Hiking Trails in World
    No Skies for F-35s
    No Skies for F-35s
    How did Israel's jets make Russia's Il-20 the target of Syrian missiles?
    How the Downing of Russia's Il-20 Military Plane in Syria Unfolded
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse